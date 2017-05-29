Three dead, several injured in road mishaps

At least three people died and several others were injured in separate road mishaps here on Sunday.

Police said that two people died and more than 10 others were injured in collision of multiple vehicles in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Karachi. One person died when a reckless driven car hit a passerby in Clifton area of the metropolis city. The bodies and injured of all accidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas. According to hospital sources condition of some injured people was serious. —INP

Related