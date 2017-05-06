Three-day Sartyoon Sang exhibition inaugurated

Staff Reporter

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Women Development Irum Khalid Friday inaugurated a three-day Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition.

The work of around three thousand women artisans from the northern districts of Sindh were put on display, said a statement here.

The event is part of Sindh Rural Support Organizations (SRSO) efforts to provide market linkages to rural women and artisans.

Ms. Irum appreciated the endeavours of Sindh Rural Support Organizations for poor and destitute community and expecting in future to keep such spirit for rural communities of Sindh.

“We all need to be very practical in understanding the occurring issues of women at ground level and should participate in way of solving them that would bring changes,” she asserted.