City Reporter

A three-day Hajj training programme for intending pilgrims will start at Jamia Darul Aloom Islamia, 291-Kamran Block, Allama Iqbal Town from July 21. The programme will be held daily from Maghrib to Isha prayers. Maulana Musharraf Ali Thanvi, Mohtamim Jamia Darul Aloom Islamia, will conduct the training with the help of model of Masjid-ul-Haram, complete maps and charts. Separate arrangements for women have been made.