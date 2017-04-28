Three criminals killed, 24 held with arms, looted valuables

Staff Reporter

Three criminals were killed in a police encounter and robbery attempt. The police arrested 24 culprits including a target killer, recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

The police on a tip-off regarding presence of outlaws conducted search operation in Kalakot, Sango Lain, Nawa Lane areas of Karachi during which an encounter took place. In firing of police two criminals Ameen alias Deeni and Adnan were killed while their accomplice Shehzad alias Lashkar managed to escape. The killed culprit Ameen had conducted a hand grenade attack few days earlier in which 17 people were injured.

Two robbers barged into a restaurant in Tahirola Chourangi in Federal B Area for looting. The owner of restaurant opened fire killing one robber identified as Sohail where other fled the scene.

SP Clifton Asad Malhi said that the police during house to house search operations in Shah Rasool and Neelum Colonies arrested 11 outlaws with arms and looted valuables.

Seven criminal were apprehended with arms and other looted valuables during crackdowns in Shah Latif, Tipu Sultan, Shahra-e-Noor Jehan and Khwaja Ajmir Nagri areas.

During operation at Ittehad Town, the police arrested gang war criminal Hanif and recovered explosives, ball bearings, batteries, detonators and wires from his possession.

An alleged target killer of a political party was detained from Karachi’s Sarjani Town.

Four culprits of street crimes and drugs peddling were arrested near Gulshan Chourangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.