Three cops gunned down in Quetta

Quetta

At least three police personnel were martyred and a passer-by injured when unknown armed assailants targeted a police checkpoint at Sariab Road of the provincial capital. Reportedly, two attackers on a motorcycle opened fire on a police post near Chaki Shahwani on Saryab Road, killing one officer on the spot and wounding two others before fleeing. The critically wounded policemen succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital Quetta for medical assistance.Law enforcement personnel cordoned off the crime scene and launched investigation into the incident.

No group has claimed the responsibility of the attack so far. According to reports, the police have been tasked to prevent any untoward incident in the city during the holy month of Ramzan and several checkpoints were established in compliance. Sariab road is considered to be one of the sensitive areas of provincial capital where militants have been targeting security forces in the area for almost a decade.—NNI