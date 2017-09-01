Three brothers injured in toy bomb blast

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

Three brothers were injured when a toy bomb in the remote area of Landikotal ‘Loe Shelman’ blown up when one of them threw stone hitting the bomb on Thursday. The political administration officials confirming the incident told media men that three brothers received injuries at Doorma Kor area of Loe Shelman when they threw a stone hitting a bomb nearby them which exploded.

The victims were identified as Kashif (8), Tayyab (10) and Sajad (25) s.o Munir; residents of Dorma Kor; a far flung area and backward area of Landikotal subdivision.