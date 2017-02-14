Three arrested with 2-kg heroin

Multan

The Customs and Airport Security Force (ASF) officials Tuesday arrested three passengers, including a couple, from the Multan International Airport with two kilogram of heroin.

The ASF and customs officials led by Assistant Collector customs Multan Muhammad Akram held Nadeem Akram and his wife Zunaira Nadeem and recovered 2kg haroin hidden in their shoes, customs officials said.

They were held before they could board an Air Arabia flight G-9-542. Both were residents of Rahimyar Khan and according to documents they were going to Saudi Arabia to perform Umra.

During investigation, they told officials that another accomplice Muhammad Arshad of Bahawalpur has already boarded the plane. Arshad was off-loaded from the plane and 400 gram of Ice, a refined form of haroin was recovered from him.

All the three accused were taken into custody by the ASF and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigations.—APP