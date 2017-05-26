Three Afghan dacoits held; weapons, valuables recovered

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Noon police has arrested three dacoits having Afghan nationality and recovered weapons and looted items from their possession, a police spokesman said.

On a tip off, a team of Noon police station headed by Station House Officer Muhammad Riaz arrested Musafir Khan, Feeroz Khan and Mir Wali residents of Afghanistan. Police team recovered stolen items including mobile phones, laptops and other electronic equipment from them.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to strike at various places in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, ASI Muhammad Niaz from Golra police arrested Zaman allegedly involved in theft case. ASI Tahir Abbass from Tarnol police arrested a motorcycle thief Zaman and recovered a motorbike (RIL-2694) from him. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Azam from CIA police held Kamran for having 120 gram hashish while Sub-Inspector Arshad Mehmud from Sihala police held Nasir Waqar during patrolling for possessing 30 bore pistol. Inspector Ahmed Kamal from Homicide Investigation Wing recovered 44 bore rifle from Amar Yameen.—APP