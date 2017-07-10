Three affiliated with banned outfits held in Quetta, Zhob raids

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Three militants affiliated with banned organisations were arrested by the Frontier Corps (FC) in raids carried out in Quetta and Zhob, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

Two terrorists were arrested in the Killi Ismail area of Quetta while the third was rounded up in Gawal Ismal Zai, Zhob.

One sub-machine gun, four rifles, pistols and other explosive material was recovered from the terrorists’ possession. Further investigation into the case is under way, the statement added.

The raids come two days after a Balochistan Constabulary official was martyred in Quetta in the same area. Police said official Khuda Buksh was on the way to a mosque near his house when unidentified men opened fire on him. On Thursday, two men including the son of a well-known Pashto poet Professor Dr Syal Khan Kakar were martyred in the provincial capital.