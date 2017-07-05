Three accused arrested, drugs, arms seized

Three accused were arrested alongwith drugs and arms in different raids conducted by Manghopir Police in the Manghopir area on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Orangi, Abid Ali Baloch said that accused Abdul Rasheed, Jaleel Ahmed and Waseem Akram were arrested from Mushki Para Manghopir area and one pistol and 195 kilograms of charas were recovered from them. Meanwhile, Soldier Bazar police arrested an alleged motorcycle lifter identified as Azeem and an allegedly snatched motorcycle and one pistol recovered from him. Three alleged drug peddlers identified as Najam, Noman and Mazhar were arrested during patrolling by Super Market Police, said police sources.—APP

