Threats to journalist condemned

Our Staff Reporter

Shikarpur

The Shikarpur Union of Journalists, has strongly condemned the threats issued by an influential of the area to senior journalist of Jacobabad, on Wednesday. Sultan Rind, Aslam Soomro, the president and general secretary of Shikarpur Union of Journalist Larkana] strongly condemned the threats given by an influential of the Jacobabad to senior journalists Abdul Rahman Afridi over news item published in different regional papers, accordingly.

Waheed Phulpoto, Rahim Bux Jamali, Abdul Razzaque Brohi, Rahim Larik, Imdad Khakhrani and others office bearers of the Larkana Union of Journalist demanded the SSP Jacobabad Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh to take notice of the issues.