Students don’t feel safe after APS and Bacha Khan University incidents. Majority of students feel unsafe due to constant threat of terrorism.
There should be a proper security plan for each institution whether it is government or private. There should be CCTV cameras inside and outside the institutions, trained guards and an emergency exit. There shouldn’t be any unchecked place for entrance.
NADIYA RAUF
Karachi
Threats to education institutions
