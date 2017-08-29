Threat by Indian Army Chief

THE cat is out of bag now. There was widespread perception that the way the United States has assigned greater role to India in Afghanistan is aimed at putting pressure on Pakistan both on eastern and western fronts and this became evident from the latest statement of the Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat who accused Pakistan of proxy war in the region adding that support to Jehadi organisations would lead to serious consequences. He also described China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a threat to the sovereignty of India.

There is definite collusion between Washington and Delhi as far as pressurising and intimidating Pakistan is concerned. India’s allegations and threats came at a time when both State Department and Commander of US Forces in Afghanistan Gen John Nicholson demanded of Pakistan to eliminate what they called safe havens for terrorists. It is also intriguing that the Indian Army Chief has also hurled allegations against China with respect to current border tension between the two countries, for which responsibility lies with New Delhi, and also expressing concern over China’s defence and economic partnership with Pakistan, Maldives and Myanmar. Strangely enough, he totally ignored India’s strategic, nuclear and military partnership not only with the United States and Israel but many powerful countries of the world, amassing weapons of all sorts and poking nose in the internal affairs of all neighbours. The latest example is India’s blatant interference in the border issue between China and Bhutan. The entire world knows that New Delhi dispatched its troops to Doklam Plateau when China and Bhutan had reached an understanding to sort out their differences. All this shows that India is deliberately pursuing policy of bullying its neighbours and as a result raising tension in the region. As for threats to Pakistan, India must know that people of Pakistan are ever ready to respond to any adventure by New Delhi. They have demonstrated this in the past and they are fully prepared to teach a lesson to India once again if it resorted to any mischief. Indian roguish intentions are also reflected in its opposition to a purely economic venture of CPEC, which Pakistan is determined to implement.

Related