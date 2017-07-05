Thousands of people throng zoo to enjoy weather

Staff Reporter

Residents of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi thronged Murghazar zoo along with their children to enjoy weather. During summer holidays, one could see children enjoying themselves in zoo to see different animals like cheetah, monkeys, different birds and many more. In the capital, murghazar zoo remained busy spot, where thousands of people including men, women and children enjoyed the holidays.

Rain these days turned the weather pleasant in the twin cities, which was an added incentive for the people to visit parks and other public places. The city zoo has attracted a large number of people especially families. Special security arrangements were also taken for the protection of visitors. The rates of chips, biscuits, burgers, soft drinks, mineral water and other items were almost double in the jungle spot.