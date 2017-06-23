Thousands participate in martyrs’ funerals in Sopore, Pattan

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people participated in the funerals of Gulzar Ahmad Lone and Basit Ahmad in their native Sopore and Pattan areas.

Gulzar Ahmad Lone and Basit Ahmed were martyred by Indian troops during a siege and search operation at Pazalpora in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district, yesterday.

Thousands of people joined the funeral procession of Gulzar in his native Gund Brath village in Sopore. Women were seen showering petals on the body of the martyr. Indian army claimed that Gulzar Ahmad Lone was a commander of Hizbul Mujahideen and Basit was his associate, who were killed during an encounter. Men and women wept bitterly as the body was carried towards its final destination. Gulzar was buried in the graveyard of Gund Brath village.

Earlier, as the body of Gulzar Ahmad reached Gund Brath people started shouting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.—KMS