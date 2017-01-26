Thousands of Kashmiri boys subjected to judicial tyranny

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) while condemning the award of death sentence to the Kashmiri youth, Muzaffar Ahmad Rathar, by an Indian court has said that thousands of such Kashmiri boys have been subjected to judicial tyranny, so far.

The HCBA in a statement issued in Srinagar said, thousands of youth like Muzaffar Ahmad Rathar, arrested after being labeled as terrorists, are subjected to judicial tyranny with no chance of proving innocence. “This has been a pattern and state policy exhibited in cases of Muhammad Afzal Guru and other martyrs,” the statement added.

“In the absence of any international intervention, the life of the ordinary citizens is at the mercy of Indian soldiers empowered under draconian laws like AFSPA,” the statement said.

It said, another reign of terror has been let loose on the eve of India’s Republic Day and the Kashmiris are being harassed and humiliated throughout the territory in the name of security measures. When the incompetent puppet regime installed in the territory is already helpless, the people facing immense difficulties which are aggravated by the excesses committed by Indian forces’ personnel in the name of maintaining law and order situation.

The HCBA said that it would bring all the excesses in the notice of the High Court of the territory and would apprise the world community of the deteriorating situation. “Bar Association stands on the side of the victims and oppressed families and will take all the necessary steps to provide them adequate legal aid and support,” it added.—KMS