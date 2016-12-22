Thousands of happy families attended PTM at RMS

Staff Reporter

Thousands of happy families turned up at Roots Millennium Schools-RMS’ Parent Teacher Meetings in twin cities and nationwide campuses which were based on the theme of “Quaid Ka Pakistan”. Keeping in mind Quaid-e-Azam’s moto, the theme was to inspire and educate the Millennials to encourage and motivate the youth and familiarize them with the dream of our Quaid.

It was an occasion which allowed that Parental community to witness the efforts towards the holistic development of Millennials with focus upon developing social skills such as citizenship, honesty, respect for others, kindness, cooperation, generosity, courtesy and respect for home, school and community.

PTM is a three- way relationship between parent, child and the teacher to work together positively in order to bring out the child‘s maximum potential. Both kids and teens do better in school when parents are involved in their academic lives. Attending parent teacher conferences is a way to be involved and help the child succeed.

Roots Millennium Schools strongly believe that connecting home and school is the best key to student success in the classroom. Teachers and parents can use these moments to establish a rapport and a partnership to develop a common goal that focuses on helping children have the best possible school experience. Parent Teacher Meeting is a great opportunity for educators and parents to share ideas and strategies that honor their shared responsibility in educating a child. Such conferences focus on academic learning, child‘s behavioral and social development and individualized education plans.

In the words of a happy Millennial Parent “Parent Teacher Meetings can play a very important role in a student’s development and academic success by maintaining an open dialogue and comparing notes on the student’s achievements, personality or behavior.”

Excellent parental turnout was seen in all Roots Millennium Schools’ Islamabad and nationwide campuses. Most of them were satisfied with the quality of educational standard provided by RMS, and appreciative of the efforts of the faculty.