Thousands of children die before turning five

Islamabad

Miss South Asia International 2017, Ayella Ahmed on Saturday said it was tragic that thousands of children in Pakistan die before turning five years old.

‘In our culture mother is the primary caregiver and the foundation of the family. Children are the future of our nation,’ she said while addressing an awareness session on Mother and Child Health, arranged by Shifa International Hospital (SIH).

Seminar was attended by a large number of doctors and nurses from various hospitals of the twin cities, medical students, faculty and the management. Consultant Gynecologist SIH Dr Shahnaz Nawaz gave the welcome note.

Ayella Ahmed has been crowned the esteemed title of South Asia International 2017. She represents all South Asian countries. This is the first time that any Pakistani has won this title. Ahmed has been advocating for Maternal and Child Health for the past 15 years while working for hospitals and non-profit organizations. Ahmed is the Goodwill Ambassador for Save the Children and CARE which are international humanitarian organizations.

Ayella Ahmed said, ‘Prenatal care is the comprehensive care that women receive and provide for themselves throughout their pregnancy. Women who begin prenatal care early in their pregnancies have better birth outcomes than women who receive little or no care during their pregnancies.’ —DNA