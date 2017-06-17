Thousands of Muslims observe Aitekaf in city

City Reporter

Thousands of Muslims started observing Aitekaf from Friday across the city in different mosques including Data Darbar Masjid, Badshahi Masjid and Minhajul Quran. The largest gathering of Aitekaf observers in the city has been arranged at the Aitekaf City, organised by the Minhajul Quran, where about 30,000 Muslims have gathered in the cells set up specilaly for the purpose. The second largest congregation in this regard is being held at Data Darbar Masjid, where 2,500 faithful are staying for Aitekaf, while about 500 have registered their names at Badshahi Masjid.