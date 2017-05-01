Thousands join Imran at Haqooq-e-Karachi march

Person who offered me Rs10b lives in Lahore, claims PTI chief

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Thousands of supporters joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman(PTI) Imran Khan on Sunday as he led ‘Haqooq-e-Karachi March’.

The rally, kicked off from Mazar-e-Quaid, headed to Jail Chowrangi, as thousands of PTI workers moved to their destination in caravan of vehicles and bikes, while most of them on foot.

A good number of women supporters were also present in the rally.

The PTI leaders – Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr Arif Avli, Khurram Sherzaman – were on a truck Tabdeeli Express, carrying central sound system. Khan was warmly welcomed by PTI workers at many points between Mazar-e-Quaid and Jail Chowrangi.

Addressing his supporters, Imran urged people of Karachi to stand up for their rights.

“Karachi needs a brave and honest leadership. It’s time Karachi stand up for its rights,” he said. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday revealed the identity of the person who offered him Rs10 billion bribe and said that the man resides in Lahore.

Khan had earlier claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s ally offered him Rs10 billion to stay silent on Panama case but said that he would name the person if the government moves to court against him with a defamation suit.

Talking to media at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Khan once again didn’t reveal the person’s identity but only the city he is staying in. “I am not naming the person because of the reason that revenge will be taken from him by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N),” he said.

When the reporter asked him whether there will be a u-turn on this statement too, Imran Khan asserted that he had never done anything of that sort in the past. “I have never taken any u-turn but Nawaz Sharif not only takes u-turns but is a liar too,” said Khan.

He lambasted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and said that the premier poses as innocent in public but the truth is just the opposite. The PTI Chief pronounced that, “Nawaz Sharif continues to stick to his seat but it is now time for him to leave.”

He demanded to reveal the details of Dawn leaks to the public and termed Zardari’s vow to eliminate corruption as ‘a sign of judgment day.’ “A commission is formed to make the report public. We will comment on the case when the details of the report are revealed to the nation,” he said.

Activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) came face to face outside Karachi Press Club Sunday. The incident took place when a rally of PTI was passing by, chanting slogans against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which provoked PML-N workers present outside the KPC. Activists from both parties chanted slogans against each other and hurled stones at each other. Police controlled the situation with the assistance of local leaders of both parties. Fortunately no one was injured in the incident.