Thousands jobs creation upsurges in USA

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

The White House says in an email to Pakistan Observer that the past 8 years have taken a toll on America’s job force. But now, we have already begun bringing OUR jobs back to OUR country.

Today we are excited to announce that Intel has pledged to make a $7 billion investment in Arizona, creating 10,000 jobs, it adds.

Across America corporate sector is making the commitment to creating thousands of new jobs everyday: Carrier pledges to create 1,000 new jobs; Sprint and OneWeb announces it’s creating and saving 8,000 jobs and GM pledges $1 billion in manufacturing to create 1,500 new jobs.

President Trump made a promise to bring jobs back to America. The spirit of optimism sweeping the country is already boosting job growth, and it is only the beginning.

Over the next 4 years, President Trump is committed to creating new policies and embracing challenges in the labor force that will put America First in job creation, growth and innovation.

“We are getting America back to work. And with each new success, we continue to make America great again”, President assured.