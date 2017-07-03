Thousands attend martyr’s funeral

Complete shutdown observed in valley

Srinagar

Thousands of people attended multiple funeral prayers of martyr Bashir Ahmed Wani in Kokernag area of Islamabad district, today.

Bashir Ahmad Wani along with his associate, Azad Ahmed Malik, was martyred by Indian troops during a violent siege and search operation in Dialgam area of the district, yesterday. People from Islamabad and adjoining districts walking on foot, riding motor bikes, trucks, cabs, cars and mini buses marched towards his ancestral Kokernag area to participate in the funeral prayers. The mourners were raising pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. Bashir Wani was buried amid emotionally-charged atmosphere. The troops had also killed a woman Tahira Begum and another youth Shadab Ahmad during protests in Dialgam area of the district. Multiple funerals of Bashir Ahmed Wani were offered due to convergence of large number of mourners in the village.

A delegation of Democratic Freedom Party participated in the funeral of Bashir Wani. DFP Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah telephonically addressed the mourners and said that the sacrifices of the martyrs would never be allowed to go waste.

Other Hurriyet leaders and organizations including Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Musadiq Aadil, Mir Shahid Saleem, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Zamrooda Habib, Democratic Political Movement and Kashmir Bar Association in their separate statements paid glowing tributes to the martyrs. A team of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement visited the families of martyrs Tahira Begum and Shadab Ahmed and expressed solidarity with them.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed across the territory against the killing and injuring of people by Indian troops in Dialgam area of Islamabad district. Call for the strike was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops and business establishments were closed while traffic was off the road in all major towns and cities of the territory. Indian troops and police personnel were deployed in strength, especially in south and north Kashmir.

On the other hand, curfew-like restrictions continued in Srinagar for the second consecutive day, today, to prevent protests against the killings. The authorities extended the restrictions to the areas falling under the jurisdiction of Nowhatta, Maharaj Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar, Safakadal, Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations. Mobile Internet services remained suspended, while train service was closed in view of tense situation in the Valley.

Locals of Laizbal area in Islamabad told the media that Indian forces caught hold of a 20-year old Irfan Khan in the area, dragged him, stripped him naked and tied him to an armored vehicle. He was ruthlessly beaten up and then taken into custody.—KMS