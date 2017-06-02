Thousands attend funerals of martyred youth

Indian troops martyr twenty-eight Kashmiris in May

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of the two youth who were martyred by Indian troops during a crackdown operation in Nathipora area of Sopore, today.

As the news about the killing of the youth spread, thousands of people assembled in the native villages of the martyrs at Brath Kalan and Bomai in Sopore and participated in their funeral prayers. They raised high-pitched anti-India, pro-Pakistan and pro-freedom slogans. The martyrs were wrapped in Pakistani flags. Senior resistance leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in their separate statements paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth. They said that due to the sacrifices of these martyrs the world had realized the urgency involved in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, revealed that the occupational troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred twenty eight Kashmiris during the last month of May. Of those martyred three were killed in fake encounters. The killings rendered nine women widowed and thirty three children orphaned. During the period, nine hundred forty five people were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on peaceful protesters including students. Three hundred sixty seven persons including Hurriyat activists and students were arrested during house raids and crackdown operations. The troops also damaged one hundred twenty residential houses and disgraced fifty nine women during the month.

On the other hand, complete shutdown was observed in Tral town of Pulwama district on the sixth consecutive day, today. The shutdown started soon after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Sabzar Ahmad Butt, in Saimoh area of the town on Saturday. People staged forceful anti-India demonstrations in Anchar area of Srinagar over the arrest of innocent youth by Indian police. Protest strike was also observed in Kishtwar district against the killing.

Fearing student protests against the killing of Sabzar Ahmed Butt, the puppet authorities continued to close schools and colleges across the Kashmir Valley for the fourth successive day, today.—KMS