Thousands attend funeral of youth in Kulgam

Pak TV channels off air in Kashmir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people, today, participated in the funeral prayers of the youth, Fayaz Ahmad who was killed along with three civilians by Indian troops on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Islamabad district, yesterday.

The funeral of the martyred youth was offered amidst forceful anti-India and pro-freedom slogans in Qaimoh area of Kulgam district. A group of mujahideen made their presence in the crowd and fired volley of bullets in the air to offer gun salute to the youth.

People from various walks of life including Hurriyet leaders attended the funeral. Fayaz Ahmed was buried in his native Reshipora village.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Kulgam and adjoining areas against the killing of Fayaz Ahmad and three civilians. Shops and business establishments remained closed, while traffic was off the road in the district.

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that India’s unrealistic policies had turned Jammu and Kashmir into a killing ground.

He also denounced the use of brute force on students in Handwara. Over 50 male and female students were seriously injured in forces’ actions.—KMS