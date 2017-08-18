Thousands attend funeral of Ayub Lone

Indian troops martyr two more youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, despite restrictions, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of a martyred youth, Muhammad Ayub Lone, in Pulwama district, today.

Thousands of people from dozens of villages marched towards Lelahaar, the ancestral village of Ayub Lone, in the district despite restrictions imposed by the puppet authorities. Indian forces’ personnel had sealed all the entry and exit points of Kakapora area to limit the gathering of people. However, people took detours through orchards and by-lanes to reach the ground where funeral prayers of the martyred youth were offered. Ayub Lone’s body was shrouded in Pakistani flag and was laid to rest amid tears and sobs. The mourners waved Pakistani flags and raised high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. The delegations of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and Salvation Movement participated in the funeral prayers. Muhammad Ayub Lone was killed by Indian troops during a cordon operation in Banderpora area of the district, yesterday.

Later, people took to the streets in Kakapora area of the district and clashed with Indian troops and police personnel who were deployed in strength. Indian forces’ personnel used brute force to disperse the demonstrators, injuring several of them. One of the injured youth was hit by a teargas shell.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama, Kakapora, Pampore and other areas of south Kashmir, today, to mourn the killing of Muhammad Ayub Lone. All shops, business establishments, schools and colleges remained closed while traffic was off the road. The puppet authorities have snapped the mobile services in the district.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to Ayub Lone. He said that the increasing incidents of the killing of innocent Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian troops were a matter of serious concern.

On the other hand, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth during a violent siege and search operation in Gurez area of Bandipora district, today.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the party Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, had suffered from a serious asthma attack recently but the jail authorities were not providing her with proper medical care.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar strongly denounced the fresh raids conducted by India’s National Investigation Agency on the residences of a Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Shafi Reshi, traders and civilians in Srinagar, Handwara and Baramulla areas, yesterday.—KMS