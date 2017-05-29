Thounsands attended funeral of Sabzar

Srinagar

Thousands of people defying curfew and other restrictions participated in the funeral prayers of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Butt in Tral area of Pulwama district Sunday.

People from different areas of the territory made their way into Tral to participate in the last rites of Sabzar Ahmad Butt who along with his associate Faizan Ahmed was killed by Indian troops at Saimoh in Tral area of the district, yesterday (Saturday).

Despite restrictions and heavy deployment of Indian forces, people had gathered in such a huge number that the funeral of Sabzar was held at least seven times.

He was buried amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans at his ancestral Ratsuna village in Tral. Funeral in absentia was also held in all major and small towns in the territory. Many mourners were injured in clashes with police after such funerals in Srinagar and Kupwara.

The funeral prayers of Faizan Ahmed were offered at Darul Uloom road in Tral. Mourners drove in thousands to the town to have the last glimpse of the young martyr. Local mosques reverberated with pro-Islam and pro-freedom songs on the occasion. He was buried next to Burhan Wani’s grave at Eidgah in Tral.

A delegation of Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir comprising Raja Merajuddin, Omar Aadil Dar, Rameez Raja and Sirajuddin visited the families of Sabzar Ahmad Butt and Faizan Ahmad in Tral. The delegation conveyed condolences from Syed Ali Gilani to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown, marked by curfew and other restrictions, was observed in the Kashmir Valley, Sunday, against the killing of Sabzar Ahmed Butt and other youth by Indian troops. All shops and other business establishments were closed while traffic remained off the road.

The strike was observed on the call of joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik.

The leaders also called for a march to Tral on Tuesday to pay tributes to Sabzar Ahmad Butt and other youth, martyred by troops in Pulwama and Baramulla areas, yesterday.

The authorities also ordered closure of schools and colleges in Srinagar and other parts of the territory on Monday in view of protests against the killing of Sabzar Ahmad Butt and 11 other youth. Mobile and internet services were suspended on Saturday afternoon, a day after authorities lifted a month-long ban on the social media. This is the third time this year that authorities suspended internet services.

In view of tense situation in the Kashmir valley, Kashmir University has postponed examinations scheduled to be held in next two days. The strike will continue, tomorrow, while a march towards Tral will be held on Tuesday to pay tributes to the martyrs. Mobile and internet services remained suspended, today. On the other hand, the authorities placed almost all Hurriyet leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik either under house arrest or in jails to prevent them from leading anti-India protests, tomorrow.

Police arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik from his Maisuma residence and shifted him to Central Jail, Srinagar. Hurriyet leader Hilal Ahmad War was arrested and lodged at Maisuma police station. Other detained leaders include Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Laya and Hilal Ahmed War.

Meanwhile, curfew and other restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Gandarbal and other districts of the territory. Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, ordered strict curfew especially in Kralkhud, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safa Kadal, Maharaj Gunj, Maisuma, Batamaloo and Nowhatta areas of the city.—NNI