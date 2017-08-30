Robert Clements

MY closest friend in college was Ajit, MY closest friend in college was Ajit, whom I am going to meet today and a song we sing when we meet nowadays is “Those Were The Days My Friend!” Yes, those were the days weren’t they? When we had no seatbelts, no airbags. When cycling was like a breath of fresh air…No safety helmets, knee pads or elbow pads, with plenty of cardboard. Pieces or a balloon between the cycle spokes to make it sound like a motorbike… When thirsty we only drank tap water, bottled water was still a mystery…We kept busy collecting bits and pieces so we could build all sort of things and we were fearless on our bicycles even when the brakes failed going downhill…most of the time I didn’t have brakes, as Ajit still laughs and tell me!We showed off how tough we were, by how high we could climb, trees, hils, rocks, then jumping down, that was simple fun for us. We could stay out to play for hours, as long as we got back before dark, in time for dinner. We walked to school, and later rode our bicycle.There were no mobile phones, but we always managed to find each other. How did we do that? Today if we leave our phones at home we act, like disabled people! We lost teeth, fractured arms and legs, we got cuts and bruises and bloodyNoses; nobody complained as we had so much fun, it wasn’t anybody’s fault, only ours. Sometimes there were school fights, and we went home bruised and broken but our parents didn’t come and make a noise the next day or yell at the teacher!We ate everything in sight, cakes, bread, chocolate, ice-cream, sweet sugary sarbats, fruits, yet stayed skinny by fooling around.And if one of us was rich enough to be able to buy a coke we all had a swig from it and guess what? Nobody picked up any germs… We did not have Play Stations, MP3, I-Pods, Video games, Cable TV channels, DVD’s, Home Cinema, Home Computers, Laptops, Chat-rooms, Internet, etc …We did not know what networking was all about: But we had real friends!!!! We called on friends to come out to play, never rang the doorbell, just went around the backdoor… We played with sticks and stones, played police and robbers, doctors and nurses, hide and seek, gully cricket, over and over again…If we failed our exams we were given a second chance by simply repeating the same grade, without visiting psychiatrists, psychologists or counselors…Such were our days: We had freedom, success, disappointments and responsibilities., but most of all, we learned to respect others…If you are from that same generation as mine, smile as you remember what life was really like in the good old days… Those were the days my friend..!— Email: [email protected]

