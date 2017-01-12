Those setting own ‘courts’ outside courts would be disappointed: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that those setting their own ‘courts’ outside courts will get nothing except disappointment.

Talking to media persons here, she said she was wondering what Imran Khan would do after Panama papers case as his politics was at stake.

She congratulated the residents of the federal capital on Prime Minister’s gift of 200 buses for schools and colleges under PM’s Education Reform Programme.

To a question, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that 200 buses being handed over to various schools and colleges would resolve transport problem of the students, especially for the girls of rural areas of Islamabad educational institutions.

“Congratulations to Imran Khan as well as one more ribbon was cut today. In future too such ribbons will be cut for public welfare and development projects”, the minister said. She said the PTI leadership still had time to mend its ways and work for fulfilling its promises made with the KPK masses.

She remarked that Imran’s party had made promises with the masses of KPK at the time of elections but none of them has been fulfilled. Imran should get ready for the accountability of the electorate as he cannot run away from the court of masses.

The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz legal counsels have started their arguments before the court and all relevant documents and evidences would be presented. She said the Prime Minster had announced that all documents would be presented before the relevant forum.

She said Imran had claimed in the National Assembly that he had the proofs in his hands, but he failed to present the same in the Supreme Court. Now Imran, she added, says that Panama should be left aside and Prime Minister’s speech in the National Assembly should be debated.—APP