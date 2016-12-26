Those finally fleeing Aleppo tell of their pain in leaving

Beirut

Death in Aleppo was personal for Modar Sheko. He lost his sister to government bombing early in the revolt. His brother was killed last month. And as they looked for a place to bury him, another airstrike killed his father.

Still, Shekho held out in the besieged city as long as he could.

When he finally was forced to evacuate Friday, he made a video bidding farewell to the city.

“We were asking for our freedom. This is what we get,” he said against a backdrop of bombed-out buildings and thousands of people waiting for buses to take them away from Aleppo.

But even in his first hours of exile, the 28-year-old nurse longed to return.

“My soul is torn out more with each step away from Aleppo,” he whispered in an audio message to The Associated Press, not wanting to wake other evacuees in their temporary home in a village west of the ancient city.

He and thousands of others held tight to their crumbling enclave despite a grueling four years of war. Bit by bit over three weeks, the government offensive chipped away at their last refuge.

Their realm of destroyed buildings and crater-filled roads in eastern Aleppo shrank from 17 square miles to just one over a few weeks as forces loyal to President Bashar Assad swept through, neighborhood by neighborhood.

The promise of boarding buses to safety was a relief. But for many like Shekho, losing Aleppo was inconceivable.

Of the more than half-dozen residents and activists that AP has maintained regular contact with in recent months, only one said he felt disillusioned with the rebellion.

“This revolution is one of the biggest failures in the world,” said 21-year-old Ahmed, who has not left the enclave yet and refused to give his family name out of fear of reprisal. “If God saves me from this, I will go to Turkey and start a new life, away from the criminal regime and the deceiving rebels.”

Most seemed haunted by the city’s struggle, saying they can’t let go of their dream to create a Syria without Assad. They said they will continue their anti-government activities somehow from wherever they end up.

One gynecologist who had refused to leave her patients said her husband forced her to flee to a government-controlled area for safety.

The woman, who identified herself only as Farida to protect her family, earlier had sent her daughter out with thousands of other evacuees.—AP