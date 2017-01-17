Thirty believed killed in latest Brazil jail bloodbath

Natal

The latest in a string of brutal prison massacres involving suspected gang members in Brazil is thought to have killed more than 30 people, including some who were beheaded, officials said Sunday.

The bloodbath erupted Saturday night in the overcrowded Alcacuz prison in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte. Similar violence at other jails in Brazil left about 100 inmates dead in early January.

“There are probably more than 30 dead” at Alcacuz, police investigator Otacilio de Medeiros told reporters after leaving the facility Sunday.

Security forces stormed the prison at dawn and restored order after 14 hours of violence, local authorities said. Officials said members of two drug gangs clashed violently after coming out of different parts of the prison. Officials in the southern state of Parana said 28 prisoners escaped from a jail in the city of Curitiba after inmates blew up a wall and fired on police.. —AFP