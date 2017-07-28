Third party mediation indispensable for Kashmir settlement

New York

The Secretary General of World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, has said that third party intervention and mediation is indispensable for settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai was speaking at a discussion in Brooklyn, New York, with the representatives of various political parties of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The discussion was organized by Sardar Sawar Khan, former Advisor to the AJK Prime Minister. Dr Fai reiterated that Kashmir conflict is not a border quarrel between India and Pakistan, or a fight between Hindus and Muslims and neither a struggle between theocracy and secularism. “It is primarily about the 20 million Kashmiri people, their human rights and right to self-determination under international law and still binding United Nations Security Council resolutions,” he said.

Dr Fai maintained that third party intervention and mediation in Kashmir was indispensable as India and Pakistan had negotiated for more than half a century without results. “All the flowery declarations from Tashkent, Simla, Lahore and other scores of summits have proven sound and fury signifying nothing. To persist in the same course after 70 years of dismal failure conjures up many adjectives, but none are flattering to the cerebral faculty,” he said. The best candidates, Dr Fai suggested for outside intervention and mediation seem the US or the UN, as in Northern Ireland, East Timor, the Middle East peace process, and Bosnia.—KMS