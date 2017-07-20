The attitude of some of the members of the third gender (eunuchs) has become a nuisance. They harass passengers in trains, buses and while walking on the roads. They beg from homes where a boy or a girl is born or married. They keep earning in thousands everyday but what good are they doing for the society. Begging needs to be dealt with a stern hand and the shame of the dance of the eunuchs must be put to an end.
JUBEL D’CRUZ
Mumbai, India
Third gender
