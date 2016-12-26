Thieves held, foreign currency, jewellery recovered

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad Police has arrested two thieves and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs. 2.3 million from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a special team of SIU unit headed by DSP CIA Bashir Noon apprehended two Afghan nationals involved in theft cases.

Police team recovered foreign currency worth Rs. 2.3 million, jewelry worth Rs. 1.9 million, ID cards, cheque book and a rented Toyota Corrolla car from them.

They have been identified as Anas s/o Waheed Ullah and Bashar Mal s/o Khaksar residents of Paktia Kot Kabul Afghanistan.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to take away foreign currency worth Rs. 2.3 million, gold jewelry amounting Rs. 1.9 million, ID card and a cheque book after breaking mirror of a car parked outside a house (29/3D st#44 sector F-6/1) owned by Shehzad on December 14, 2016 .

They chased Shehzad when he was at Super Market and took away foreign currency from vehicle parked outside his home.—APP

