The Thief Blaming The Cop

Rayyan Baig

SINCE Modi’s assumption as PM, Indian government has been calling Pakistan as the epicentre of terrorism.

Modi was not much wrong in his said assertion, however it was just a half backed truth. Actually, India is the principal exporter of terrorism and since long has made Pakistan as the center of her terrorist activities, but with Modi’s arrival it got full swing.

The story of Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan is not a new one; rather it’s decades old exercise in which India has gained mastery. The spy game between various countries, especially hostile one, to collect valuable defence elated information, is an ordinary thing but using the spies tofoment terrorism and kill opponent’s innocent citizens is an extraordinary evil deed, and India isflly involved in such evil deeds against Pakistan. India has been using spies/ saboteurs against Pakistan since its creation; the same were used for creating misunderstanding and distrust between East and West Pakistan, which resulted into creation of Bangladesh. Modi has proudly confessed India’s and his own personnel involvement for playing dirty in dismembering Pakistan. The blood of all the Bengalis, Pakistanis and even Indian soldiers who perished in1971 rests on India. Since eighties India has resorted to directly training and sending terrorists to Pakistan in the guise of spies.

These terrorists have killed and maimed tens of thousands of innocent Pakistan is. In 1990 Sarabjit Singh was caught, who confessed on TV of executing two bomb attacks that killed 14 and injured dozens of individuals, India disowned him, however when his dead body reached India he was given heroic welcome, for the damage he caused to Pakistan. India has used her spies cum terrorists to create dissension among various factions of the society, create misunderstanding among various religious sects/ groups, trained, equipped, financed and incited them/ terrorists to kill each other. There are undeniable proofs of Indians financing and training members of a particular political party to create unrest in Karachi. Indian consulates in Afghanistan are actively busy in harboring, training, equipping, and financing Baloch dissidents to create unrest in Balochistan. The presence of Tariq Fateh, Naela Qadri, Brahamdagh Bugti, a known terrorist, and others in India, confessions of Ajit Doval and rhetoricby Indian leadership against Balochistan amply highlight Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan. Indian spies cum terrorists are working since long to kill Pakistanis and destabilize the country. The repeated visits and free roaming of a serving Indian Naval officer KulbhushanJadhav in Pakistan, shows the confidence which India had gained by establishing terrorist’s network and creating mayhem in Pakistan.

The confessions of Kulbhushan, about his linkages with various actors to foment terrorism in Karachi and Balochistan, with the aim of maiming and killing innocent Pakistanis and damaging various installations is a stark proof of Indian evil designs. Pakistan, despite Indian negative attitude, has always tried to have friendly relations with India. For the sake of peace in the region and economic prosperity of the masses, Pakistan forgot the afflictions caused by India in erstwhile East Pakistan and started afresh; however, on the contrary, it has been taken by India as a weakness. In response, after 1971, India illegally occupied Siachen, resorted to provocation along LOC, working boundary and International border, carried out water terrorism, fomented terrorism in Pakistan and tried to discredit/ is olate Pakistan at international forums. India is not only involved in terrorism in Pakistan and otherneigh boring countries, rather it has subjected her own public to terrorism by killing tens of thousands of citizens, such as Golden temple incident, Babri Masjid incident, Gujrat carnage,Godhra train incident, Maligaon and brutalities in IHK etc. Those involved in such incidents inside India, including a serving Indian army officer Lt Col Purohit and his accomplices, were never brought to book, being sponsored by RAW,BJP and RSS. Rather Hemant Kurkure, who found the culprits behind various terrorist attacks in India and was about to expose the complete network, was eliminated through another staged managed terrorist attack in Mumbai. However, India has hoaxed the world by Crying Wolf, primarily due to Pakistan’saccommodative/ passive approach. Even after Kulbashan’s arrest from Pakistani soil PM Nawaz Sharif chose not to mention this issue in his speech in UN General Assembly, despite Indian unfounded accusations against Pakistan at the same forum and elsewhere.

Now India is making hue and cry to get counselor access to Jadhav, whereas Pakistan was never given counseloraccess to Ajmal Kassab, the alleged Pakistani involved in Mumbai attack, despite repeated requests. As a matter of fact, the access was denied not because he was involved in terrorism,rather it was denied to conceal the identity of this fake character. The fact that Ajmal Kassabwas kidnapped from Nepal has been highlighted in a book “Who Killed Kurkure? The Real Face of Terrorism in India” authored by a former IG Police of Maharashtra, SM Mushrif and publishedby Pharos Media, New Delhi. Even his dead body was not handed over to Pakistan by India, as she feared that his DNA would expose Indian lies. Unfortunately, India is never going to understand a soft language rather it would continue tomock our meekness and exploit it further.

There is a need that Pakistan stops to behave like a gentleman at international forums and rather calls a spade a spade. Kulbashan Jadhav needs tobe treated as a terrorist and saboteur and hanged due to the heinous crimes he committed inPakistan; it would send a clear message to India that Pakistan would not accept state-sponsored terrorism from the neighboring country. It’s only after Pakistan pays India in the same coin that it would compel her to think before undertaking any mischief in Pakistan. Pakistan must not succumb to any pressure from any quarter about providing counselor access to Jadevh or showing any sympathy.

All the proofs of Indian involvements inside/ against Pakistan,including the latest revelations made by Ehsan Ullah Ehsan, the former key leader and spokeperson of TTP, need to be exposed before the world to counter Indian pseudo lamentation.

There cent kidnapping of a retired Pakistan Army officer by India, in a desperate effort to reduce her international embarrassment, due to the capture of a serving Indian Naval officer on Pakistanis oil, also needs to be exposed vehemently. India has kidnapped a retired Pakistani officer by using a UK based telephone number and a fake UN site. Pakistan must take up case with the UN, the UK and Nepalese government and expose the foul practices in which India is involved to show her true face to the world.

