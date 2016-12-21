There is no honour in killing women: Bilawal

karachi

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that there is no honour in wounding, killing or maiming women.

“There is no honour in any crime. Laws of forgiveness, when used by strong and wealthy, are not to become instruments of injustice,” said Bilawal. He added that equal rights necessitate equal treatment by the law.

Referring to the anti-honour killing and the anti-rape laws, the PPP chairman said that laws have been changed and formed, but it is a small step in the right direction.

“It is a step in the right direction, but it still does not go far enough.”

“It is up to my generation to find the solutions. The problem is we can not do it alone. We know how dangerous and controversial such topic gets,” added Bilawal.

The PPP scion said the PPP has not received justice for the murder of Benazir Bhutto, and questioned how people are to get justice for the crimes committed by violent men. “We will make a commitment, that every girl and women is the future Benazir of Pakistan. we have to make sure what happened to Benazir Bhutto does not happen to any other girl or woman,” said Bilawal. “If we can not protect the women, the mothers and sisters in our lives, who can we protect?”

He said if any one dares to harm our sisters (women of Pakistan), then we will take it as a challenge to our honour and we will not let them get away with it.