Theory vs practical

Gull N

Karachi

Education and techniques are changing ordinary thing into extra ordinary. There are many countries where education is taking people into another world. These are common people who do hard work and explore new horizons for the mankind. Normally one question is raised that where our students lack behind in this race.

Why don’t we see our students leading these discoveries and inventions? This is a statement of daily routine that we are more polished by teaching instead of being taught. Theory is a source of basic requirements but it is practical which brings the objectives in life.

In our education system the main focus is on theory that’s the reason that our students show a sort of cramming instead of being logical in their approach. If we compare our system with western education system then the main difference will be of practical approach. Another hurdle in this case is of finance. Practical demands finance and the requirement starts on very early stage at school level.

The government seems like devoting and sacrificing much more in the respect but the consequences are totally opposite. The main reason behind is the insincerity of teachers and their heads. The other is low merit selection. The teachers must be polished enough to build new castles of education in country. There must be enough resources for students to learn more and there must be equality in this case for all. The education must be cheap with high quality and for this the government must take solid steps because this is a kind of investments on the future builders of Pakistan.