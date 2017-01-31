The US, a nation of immigrants

News & Views

Mohammad Jamil

JOHN F Kennedy had written a book titled ‘US is nation of immigrants’ in 1958 ie two years before he was elected as president of the United States. He argued that “every American who ever lived, with the exception of one group (natives), was either an immigrant himself or a descendant of immigrants”. In Chapter 2, Kennedy outlines three main reasons why immigration to the U.S. took place: freedom from religious persecution, political oppression and economic hardship. His successors had implemented his vision and had passed the immigration bill in 1965. It has to be mentioned that Donald Trump’s ancestors came from a tiny German wine village Kallstadt in the region of Rhineland-Palatinate. Yet, in just the first seven days of his presidency, Donald Trump has signed executive orders for the Mexico border wall and temporarily blocking refugees from seven Muslim majority countries – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Sudan.

In one of his election speeches, Trump had said: “If elected he would no longer surrender this country, or its people, to the false song of globalism — being a prime example of a naively accepted catchword.” He had campaigned against NATO and US military alliances in Asia, against planned free trade agreements, against international cooperation on climate change and against détente agreements with Cuba and Iran. He was critical of the NATO allies for contributing 2 per cent only to the organization. Apart from France and European countries and China, he is drawing flak domestically, as protest demonstrations are being held in at least 30 cities, and 16 states have opposed his policies. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg strongly hit out at the Donald Trump on his social network site for the new US President’s anti-immigration policies and his plans to build a wall along the border with Mexico to keep illegal immigrants out.

In his inaugural speech, President Donald Trump said: “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first. For many decades, we’ve enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry; subsidized the armies of other countries, while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military.” However, there was a lot of double speak and self-contradictions. On one hand, he was against globalization and subsidizing the armies of other countries, which meant NATO and other allies; but on the other hand he pledged to unite the world against ‘radical Islamic terrorism’. Given his policy guidelines in his inaugural speech, one could see fundamental shifts in American foreign policy and global governance, as Trump is not keen to play the role of global policemen. But by doing so, the US will provide opportunity to Russia and China to fill the void.

Trump believes that immigrants and multinational companies are stealing Americans’ jobs, and causing losses to American companies. But he is wrong; in fact the US is the architect of globalization; other countries like Britain, Japan, Germany and China’s etc., had followed suit. Anyhow, multinational companies remit profits made due to cheap labour in other countries back to the US. He should remember that position the US enjoys today is due to the contribution of the immigrants with outstanding academic careers and the talent to convert the US into a super power. All six of America’s 2016 Nobel Prize winners are immigrants. Earlier, immigrants have won 40 per cent, 31 of the 78 Nobels won by Americans in chemistry, medicine and physics since 2000. The countries of origin of the Nobel-winning immigrants included Japan, Canada, Turkey, Austria, China, Israel, South Africa and Germany.

More than two centuries ago, Benjamin Franklin had worried that too many German immigrants would swamp America’s predominantly British culture. In the mid-1800s, Irish immigrants were scorned as lazy drunks. At the turn of the century a wave of new immigrants – Poles, Italians, Russia’s Jews – were believed to be too different ever to assimilate into American life. Today the same fears are raised about immigrants from Latin America and Asia, but current critics of immigration are as wrong as their counterparts were in previous eras. Successive waves of immigrants have kept the country demographically young, enriched its culture and added to the productive capacity as a nation, enhancing its influence in the world. Immigration gives the United States an economic edge in the world economy, as immigrants bring innovative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit to the U.S. economy.

Nowhere is the contribution of immigrants more apparent than in the high-technology and other knowledge-based sectors. Silicon Valley and other high-tech sectors would cease to function if America were to close its borders to skilled and educated immigrants. These immigrants represent human capital that can make entire American economy more productive. However, they capitalize on their connections and contacts with countries of their origin and bring goodwill to the country. Immigrants had developed new products, such as the Java computer language, that have created employment opportunities for millions of Americans. Majority of immigrants have permanently settled in the US, and they are creating demand for goods that gives boost to the US economy. They also pay taxes; thus they are not a burden on the US but rather strengthen the economy. It is in this backdrop that efforts by the opponents of immigration had failed in the past.

In his book ‘The Death of the West”, Pat Buchanan argued that opposing immigration would be a winning formula for conservative Republicans. His own political decline and fall undermine his claim. Like former liberal Republican Governor Pete Wilson in California, Buchanan tried to win votes by blaming immigration for America’s problems. But voters rejected Buchanan’s thesis, as Buchanan won less than 0.5 percent of the presidential vote in 2000. In contrast Bush, by affirming immigration, raised the GOP’s share of the Hispanic vote to 35 percent from the 21 percent carried by Bob Dole in 1996. Having all said, the question is how Trump can implement his vision when media, majority of the Americans and military establishment do not wish him well? Of course, he is an elected president; but he needs cooperation of the establishment because in the ultimate analysis it would implement his so-called vision.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

