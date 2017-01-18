IT was at the International Barbers Association’s emergency meeting that barbers all over the world showed their agitation, “Trump’s inauguration is nearing, “ screamed a delegate, his voice filled with concern, “but we are not able to master the Trump haircut!”

“It is a serious problem!” shouted a delegate from India, “Hundreds and thousands of our youth want to have the Trump look, have even got their hair dyed flaxen like Trump, but finally when we cut their hair we never get it right!” “I have not been paid by many of my clients because they leave my saloon disappointed with the result!” wept a barber from Korea.

The President of the International Barbers Association had heard rumours about the unsuccessfulness of haircutters giving their clients the Trump cut. He had called this extraordinary emergency meeting to find a solution, but all he saw was more frustration and no answers.

“Have you tried changing your tools?” he asked half-heartedly. “What do you want us to use? New Zealand sheep shears?” asked a delegate disdainfully as other barbers sniggered.

He suddenly looked with interest as an old barber put up his hand, “I think,” said the man, his voice trembling with age, “That I can give you the solution!”“Hear, hear!” shouted the delegates in unison. “But,” continued the ancient delegate, “It is not you barbers who can do it…”

“Then who can?” shouted the delegates, “And who are you?” “I was Hitler’s barber,” said the ancient, “and there were many who tried to imitate his hairstyle during the mad man’s lifetime. They failed.

We also had a meeting like this and found that the haircut happened only when the customer had the mindset of the person who’s hairstyle he wanted! So to have Trump’s haircut, your client needs a psychologist to work on him!”

“Hear! Hear!” shouted all the delegates, “We will employ a psychologist in every saloon!” said a stylish barber from Brooklyn. “Yes, that would work,” quivered the voice of Hitler’s barber, “A specialist who will be able to infuse paranoia, hate and anger into your clients! One who will fill suspicion into their hearts and make each Trump Cut client a builder of racial walls! Then you will see your haircuts succeeding!”

The old delegate, Hitler’s former barber sat down, as all the members of the International Barbers Association roared with approval and carried forth a resolution to employ psychologists in every barbershop, worldwide, so that Trump thinkalikes could fill the world..!

