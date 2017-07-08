The soul wife..!

WAS walking yesterday with a friend who had just undergone a bypass; he looked a little despondent. “When I was in the hospital Bob,” he said turning ashen, “I suddenly realized that all that I had worked for and striven to get I would not be able to take with me if I died!”

“Once upon a time,” I said as I turned to him, “there was a rich King who had four wives. He loved the 4th wife the most and adorned her with rich robes and treated her to the finest of delicacies. He gave her nothing but the best. He also loved the 3rd wife very much and was always showing her off to neighbouring kingdoms. However, he feared that one day she would leave him for another.

He also loved his 2nd wife. She was his confidant and was always kind, considerate and patient with him. Whenever the King faced a problem, he could confide in her, and she would help him get through the difficult times. The King’s 1st wife was a very loyal partner and had made great contributions in maintaining his wealth and kingdom. However, he did not love the first wife. Although she loved him deeply, he hardly took notice of her!

One day the King fell ill and wondered, “I now have four wives with me, but when I die, I’ll be all alone.” Thus he asked the 4th wife, “Now that I’m dying, will you follow me and keep me company?” “No way!”, replied the 4th wife, and she walked away without another word. Her answer cut like a sharp knife right into his heart.

The King then asked the same to his 3rd wife, ‘No!”, she replied. “Life is too good! When you die, I’m going to remarry!” He then asked the 2nd wife and she said, “I’m sorry, I can’t help you out this time!” . “At the very most, I can only walk with you to your grave.” The King was devastated.

Then a voice called out: “I’ll go with you. I’ll follow you no matter where you go.” The King looked up, and there was his first wife. She was very skinny as she suffered from malnutrition and neglect. Greatly grieved, the King said, “I should have taken much better care of you when I had the chance!”

In truth, we all have the 4 wives in our lives: Our 4th wife is our body. No matter how much time and effort we lavish in making it look good, it will leave us when we die. Our 3rd wife is our possessions, status and wealth. When we die, it will all go to others. Our 2nd wife is our family and friends. No matter how much they have been there for us, the furthest they can stay by us is up to the grave.

And our 1st wife is our Soul: Cultivate, strengthen and cherish it now, for it is the only part of us that will follow us to God and continue with us throughout Eternity..!

