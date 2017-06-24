Akbar Jan Marwat

THE resurgence of Daesh (IS) is not only evident in the Khorrason region — the name given to areas comprising South Asia by Daesh — but also by the claims of the organisation about successful operations made in Europe and the Middle East, with increasing frequency in the recent days. The tension and fracture in the Gulf region is likely to give further impetus and fillip to the operations of Daesh.

The recent attacks in Iran, owned by Daesh, were perhaps the first of its kind. The sectarian Daesh espousing Sunni Fiqah was extremely Jubilant to strike in the heart of predominantly Shia Iran. The Iranian capital was struck in the middle of the gulf crises; prompting Tehran of accusing Saudi Arabia to be behind the attacks, thus further exacerbating the present tension in the region. Existing Iran – Saudi Tension were already high after Iran decided to support Qatar in the Saudi – Qatar tiff.

Daesh can easily exploit the tension in the gulf to entrench itself. Daesh can exploit the friction not only between the Sunni States, but also the tension between the Sunni camps led by Saudi Arabia vs the Shia Camp led by Iran. Iran a predominantly Shia state, has relegated its Sunni minorities to second-class citizens, ever since the time of Iranian revolutions under Imam Khomeini. The Sunni minorities, especially the Sunni Bloch in the east and Sunni Arabs of Khuzestan, can be fertile ground for Daesh to sow its ideological seeds.

The patronizing of Daesh by Saudi Arabia and other Sunni Gulf countries will act like a double-edged sword, hurting the host states more than their intended targets. According to some analysts, the totalitarian state of Iran with its strong Army and the Pasdaran of the revolution, will be less vulnerable to the machinations of Daesh compared to the Sunni Gulf States, who do not have strong modern armies.

Besides concentrating on its primary base in the Middle East, Daesh is always looking for opportunities to expand its footprint in South Asia. Last week according to authentic reports, Daesh had taken control of the Tora Bora Mountains of Afghanistan, expelling all the other inhabitants including the Afghan Taliban. The Daesh took over this cave complex near Jalal Abad, after its own sanctuaries were destroyed by the so-called “Mother of all bombs” dropped by the US.

Daesh is a serious threat to Pakistan also. The organization has developed nexus with elements of TTP; Lashkar-i-Jhangvi and Afghan Taliban, to develop it’s infrastructure on both sides of the Durand line. In the beginning of June, the security forces of Pakistan carried out an intelligence driven operation in Mastung — Balochistan. After the end of the successful operation, in which many militants were killed, the LeJ Spokesman claimed, that the men killed in the operation did not belong to LEJ or any other local organization, but were members of Daesh.

Daesh recently published a graphic chart of its attacks in the Khurassan area. According to the chart, the Daesh claimed that in the last eight months, it had killed more than two thousand people including: American, Pakistani and Afghan Security Officials, members of Afghan Taliban and people of Shia and Ahmadi community. In the West Daesh seems to be increasing its influence also. Although there may be no organized cadres of Daesh there, the social media and other means of information technology are used to devastating effect. Numerous Internet sites are used to indoctrinate vulnerable individuals into lone wolf attacks on the unarmed civilians. These attacks are then gloatingly owned by Daesh to terrorize the public.

Regional tensions may be a contributing factor, but not the primary cause of Daesh’s success. Daesh basically exploits the already existing religious extremism leading to radicalization and sectarianism in the societies, to plant it self. To combat the nefarious growth of militant organizations like Daesh along with Kinetic operations, ideological warfare against the misguided and violent ideology of Daesh is also necessary. Our political and religious leaders need to espouse progressive and enlightened ideology to counter the obscurantist thinking of organizations like Daesh.

The West also needs to do some serious soul searching. They have to revisit their policies of going to war and pulverizing weak but stable Muslim states on false pretexts. Such unjust wars create resentment in the vanquished societies, which leads to their radicalisation. Such radicalised societies form breeding grounds for militant organisations like Daesh to nurture.

