The Republic of Cow ?

Mohammad Ali Baig

WHAT a nation can be called that is addicted to drinking cow’s urine?

How India would become a great power by worshipping cows? Why India prefers the rights of cows in relation to the rights of Sikhs, Muslims, Christians and Dalits? Why there are infinite ‘Gau Shalas’ (cow sanctuaries) in India but poor Indian human beings living below the poverty line don’t even have toilets? Why India feed cows the best, but the soldiers of Indian Military Forces beg for food and better living conditions using social media? The Bharatiya Janata Party led Government of PM Narendra Modi has no answer for these basic yet pivotal questions. The so-called secular, pluralist and democratic India is overtook by radical, fanatic and extremist Hindu ideology – Hindutva. The extremist or perhaps distorted version of Hindu religion – Hindutva, was put forward by a radical Hindu named as Vinyak Damodar Savarkar in 1923.

The Hindu religion keeps cows in such high regard that even cows wonder that what they have done for this respect and honour. The cows also seem desperate over the Hindu worshipping them. It is quite strange that not every Hindu believes that cow holds the planet earth on either of her horns. The new generation Hindus are relatively open-minded and think while remaining above the superstitious views of Hindu Pundits. However, the right-wing extremist BJP Government in India is reviving or perhaps rejuvenating forcefully the old concepts of Hindu religion. The clear example of this assertion is the emergence of brave women like Gurmehar Kaur, who is single-handedly fighting against the extremist Hindu organizations like Abhinav Bharat and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. It is pertinent to mention here that Gurmehar lost her father – Captain Mandeep Singh of Indian Army during the Indo-Pak Kargil Conflict in 1999.

Recently in the month of June, a 16-years old boy named as Junaid Khan who was also a Hafiz-e-Quran (a person who learnt the Holy Quran by heart) was stabbed and killed by extremist Hindus on a train and his body was thrown out of the moving train in a cold blooded manner. The 8-12 extremist Hindus made insulting remarks on Junaid and Islam since he was a Muslim and called him a ‘beef eater’. In another incident in April, a Muslim man who was almost 55-years old named as Pehlu Khan was lynched by cow vigilantes for illegally transporting cows. Later on, his son Irshad was acquitted of the said charges. Before that, in September 2015 a Muslim named as Muhammad Akhlaq in his 50s was also killed wrongly for having beef meat. The right-wing Hindu extremism is at its best in India these days since no case is registered against the illegal killings of Muslims and other non-Hindu communities. The Hindutva-dominated BJP Government has apparently given a free hand to the ‘Cow Vigilantes’ to eliminate Muslims – whom they consider to be their worst enemies.

In May 2017, it was reported by The Telegraph that an ambulance service was started in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in an attempt to save and protect cows. It is quite an irony that the soldiers of the Indian Military Forces are begging for food using social media outlets but the Indian Government is busy in saving cows who can after all survive by merely eating grass. The BJP Government has initiated the ‘Project Cow’ and is relentlessly busy in making cow sanctuaries in every Indian state, as it was said by Indian Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir in April 2017. The Hindus have to learn that their religion that has not forbidden them to eat cow meat. In their religious book ‘Manusmriti’ it is clearly mentioned that Hindus can eat things made by God for the purpose of food and they can use animals for sacrificing as well. The Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Dalits and the righteous Hindus must realize that India is walking into the trap of Rashtriya Swayamsavek Sangh (RSS) and its associated almost 53 organizations; consequently the space for people other than extremist Hindus is squeezing rapidly in India. It would not be a surprise that indispensible ‘Mother Cow’ may replace expendable ‘human beings’ in India in the near future.

The International Community including the United Nations and the European Union along with the great powers especially the moral one – Germany is requested to take heed of killings of the innocent and unarmed Muslims in the name of ‘sacred cows’ in India. The saving of a household animal like cow is just a disguise and a pretext to initiate an organized destruction and obliteration of Muslims and their property and to systematically kill the Muslims in India. The dilapidated situation of Muslims, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, demands serious and concrete actions to prevent a Muslim Holocaust in ‘The Cow Republic of India’.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

Email:[email protected]

