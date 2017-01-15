The joke has gone too far

Feed Back

It looks like a bit of a joke that whereas the Panama Leaks Installment-1 had listed about 400 other off-shore Pakistani Account holders, the Agency concerned in the country wrote to the published names asking them for their comments, but only a miniscule even bothered to reply, and that appeared to be the end of the matter, except that the entire political spectrum in Pakistan, the media and analysts of all ilk for a good whole year have been holding their own respective courts gunning for the Prime Minister and questioning his family’s phenomenal fortunes as if the entire national economy depended on proving him corrupt and getting him unseated besides pre-empting his daughter’s accession to the self-assumed throne, and as if thus the problem of corruption besides other issues plaguing the country would stand resolved. This by no means is to suggest that corruption and ill-gotten wealth should be glossed over, but might one ask why no one was talking about the others named or not named in the leak?

In a country where there is not even an attempt to bring legislation against the corrupt, where Police Stations are dreaded for blackmail and perjury and where the common man instead of giving a shut-up call to the opportunistic politicians continues to be used by the exploiters and die a thousand deaths every day, what else would you call a dysfunctional if not a failed State; has the joke not gone too far?

On the flip side, the Pakistani nation was singing near-worship praises of General Raheel Sharif as their savoir until he made a graceful exit. He led Operation Zarb-i-Azab from the front and till his last day, kept pressing for implementation in letter and spirit of the National Action Plan unanimously tailored by the Civil and Military combine as he gave impetus to cleansing Karachi by backing the Rangers in their combing operations despite the political Government in Sindh dragging its feet. As a matter of fact even the Federal Government looked the other way as a key functionary of the Government in Punjab Province put a spanner in the wheel when General Raheel Shareef desired an all-out countrywide swoop targeting the terror outfits and safe havens functioning in the South.

But only weeks after quitting the scene all the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s Armed Forces under his command appear to being brought to naught by wrapping up the Military Courts which had started effectively nailing locally or externally sponsored terrorists besides busting criminal gangs of all sorts in the absence of a swift civilian procedure. One also hears rumblings about concluding the National Action Plan as having been almost accomplished, whereas it is common knowledge that the bulk of reforms required by the Federal and Provincial Governments had gone a begging and only the tasks assigned to the Armed Forces had been performed who went beyond the call of their duty to also look after the internally displaced persons vacated before the Operation from their abodes to avoid collateral damage.

For several years now including the tenure of the last PPP Government it has been a common official refrain that the back-bone of terrorism in the country has been broken. While that may have been true to the extent of the Swat Operation followed by Zarb-i-Azab in the North in wresting back territory under terrorists control, Pakistan was unable to anticipate the fall-out of these campaigns and to pre-warn the Allied leadership that just as Afghan Taliban as a consequence of the Allied assault over Afghanistan had fled to entrench themselves in the inhospitable terrain in Pakistan’s North, the displacement caused by Zarb-i-Azab in Waziristan would also allow the fleeing terrorists to find safe havens in neighbouring Afghanistan as did Mullah Fazlullah and his clan under the tutelage and protection of India which found in it yet another gilt-edged opportunity to en-cash and sponsor State terrorism back into Pakistan.

The joke indeed has gone too far when after establishing beyond doubt that the Metropolitan city of Karachi in particular was infested with militant wings under the patronage of leading political parties of the Province, no suo-moto judicial notice nor any Federal Government action is taken after unearthing huge catches of arms from hideouts and buried sanctuaries of a known political party, not only that its current leadership goes unquestioned by the directionless media but also not interrogated frontally by the Agencies and banned from politics. And whereas against public expectation that many more of the same be busted feelers instead are being thrown about return to Pakistan of the Party mentor who by now is a proven traitor.

It can only happen in a country like Pakistan where traitors like Musharraf, Hussain Haqqani and Altaf Hussain instead of being arrested through Interpol, tried and hanged, are given political and Media space encouraging the likes of them to continue playing with the destiny of the nation.

It is also a joke that despite Pakistan suffering the most on account of terrorism inflicted upon it by the Allied assault over Afghanistan and targeted by State Terrorism of India proven not only through confessions of the busted network of Indian espionage team led by its under-cover Naval officer Kalbhoshan Yadev but openly bragged about by the Indian leadership and its media, Pakistan is instead on the receiving end and has so far failed to effectively bring home to its masters the Indian machinations against it.

In response to the US fresh sermon to Pakistan, India and Afghanistan to work together against terrorism to bring peace and harmony to the region, it is principally India at the back of all trouble the US needs to ask not only to stop meddling in Pakistan through Afghanistan but also resolve the core issue of Kashmir under the standing UN SC Resolutions according to the wishes of Kashmiris; over which now even its once own puppet leadership in the State besides discerning analysts were voicing concern.

Pakistani diplomacy has been functioning without political stewardship as there appear to be no signs of its diplomatic or political team aggressively backing the Kashmiri cause, nor pre-emptively engaging the US Administration-in-waiting over other issues agitating the Pakistani nation. It is also a joke that the destiny of this nation is being mortgaged to a few political families while its subjects are reduced to being mere onlookers to the antics of Court-jesters.

