The Immortal Hero

Rayyan Baig

AN adorable young man, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, had opened his eyes in alliterate and affluent Kashmiri family. He was a brilliant student, full of life and recognized as a budding cricketer in his area. As a young lad, the military uniform fascinated him and he wanted to join Army. What went wrong that a young peaceful and amiable boy decided to leave the comforts of his home and chose to endure the hardships of struggle against occupation forces? The answer is painful but not difficult, as the same sets of day to day humiliating incidents happened in his life, which have been unfortunately written in the destiny of every Kashmiri of Indian Occupied Kashmir, by the tyrant Indian security forces. Since his childhood he had witnessed all the Kashmiris, young, old, male and female alike, being humiliated by Indian occupation forces at every step of their lives.

He had seen innumerable funerals of innocent Kashmiris killed by security forces and heard tales of everyday rapes committed by rogue Indian soldiers.

However, his threshold of tolerance crossed all bounds when his brother was mercilessly beaten by security forces without any reason. As a young boy of 15 years, Burhan ultimately left his home and decided not to be humiliated any more byoccupation forces. Within no time, from an ordinary member, Wani rose to become an affective commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

His charismatic personality and valiant style of not hiding behind any masks/ veil made him all time’s popular freedom fighter leader.

Wani was not said to be personally involved in any attack on security forces, heeven assured the Amarnath pilgrims that, they won’t be attacked by them. However, hewas against Indian oppression and their plans to change the demography of Kashmir by establishing Sainikh Colonies. His video messages used to be on the topics of Indian injustice and the need for young people to stand up against oppression; however Indian Army considered him a big security risk as he had built a large following among young Kashmiris.

Fearing the ever-increasing popularity of Wani and more and more youth joining the ranks and files of Hizbul Mujahideen, Indian Army decided to eliminate him through a trap.

Though he could be arrested alive, but Indian Army decided to eliminatehim, hoping that it would end his popularity. The killing of Burhan Wani by Indian forces, on 8th Jul 2016, rather made him immortal and an icon of freedom struggle.

The news of his death spread like a wild fire and violent protests erupted in the entire Kashmir Valleyspontaneously. An unprecedented large crowd attended his funeral on 9 July at Wani’snative town Tral, district Pulwama, the prayers were also performed in absentia in allmajor towns of Kashmir. Earlier, in April 2015, his brother Khalid Muzaffar Wani waskilled by Indian security forces, when he was going to meet his brother in the Jungle.

Khalid was arrested by security forces and killed in captivity through worse torture, ashis dead body didn’t have a single bullet, but deep torture marks and not a single tooth left.

After Wani’s death the endless protests paralyzed the state, curfew was imposed in all the districts, mobile phones, internet, train services and public transport were suspended. The life in IHK came to standstill, business activity closed and poor Kashmiris lost their livelihood, which is still continuing, but no amount of financial hardship or enhanced asperity by iniquitous Indian forces have been able to dampen their resolve.

Since Wani’s martyrdom about two hundred innocent civilians have been killed, around two thousand blinded, and tens of thousands injured by wicked security forces. The so called genteel and civilized world has shown complete apathy to the sufferings of innocent Kashmiris. The heinous crimes committed by Indian Security Forces against unarmed Kashmiris have not come on the radar of the champions offreedom and human rights in the world.

The Muslim world is also in deep slumber, likeever before, rather embroiled in their own dangerous game and are least pushed about the sufferings of innocent Kashmiris. Since long the entire IHK has been turned into a cantonment, with around700000 troops on ground, army camps located every five kilometers and all the roadsand important places fitted with security cameras, to keep an eye on each and every individual.

The security forces have oppressed the locals through rapes, torture and by picking up, whom they desired, through night raids at their houses. The Military campsare virtually Torment Centers where those picked-up are made to stand naked, abused, spat on, and beaten mercilessly with guns, sticks and belts etc.

The oppression unleashed by security forces had forced the locals to conceal their affinity with thefreedom fighters in the past, but Brhan Wani’s martyrdom has made them fearless and they don’t hide their love and respect for the heroes any more. Wani has become what India had long dreaded, irrespective of their political affiliation the entire population is now united to get freedom from India.

Men and women from all walks of life, young and old, come out daily in the streets of Kashmir and chant the popular slogan” Hum Kya? ?Chahtey??Azaadi”, What Do We Want? Freedom. The right to live in peace, freedom and self-determination are innate to a peopleand can’t be denied for long.

No matter how much violence the Indian state resorts to, she can’t enslave Kashmiris indefinitely.

The people of Kashmir will keep coming out on the streets to demand their right of self-determination, now every Kashmiri house has aWani, how many would they kill? Wani has instilled a new life in the freedom struggle; the leadership has shifted to the new energetic and fearless youth, who are not ready to accept Indian hegemony any longer.

The sooner India accedes to the demands of Kashmiris, as per UN charter, the better for her, otherwise the recent indigenous waveof struggle in Kashmir would strengthen liberation movements in other troubled Indianstates and it would be torn up in pieces. The Kashmiri youth, however, need to watch out as the disciples of Chanakya would like to sow the seeds of dissention and divide them by creating pseudo leaders/ groups among them.