Human life has no sanctity in this society. Life and limb are at stake. Our economy is in crisis. The quality education is elusive. An effective healthcare is non-existent and getting justice is an uphill task even after seventy years of age of this country of ours.

I wish and pray if our people in power and authority, including our bureaucrats and technocrats, reflect upon these awakening words of the British philosopher Jeremy Bentham who once said that the supreme good is ‘The greatest happiness of the greatest number of the people” and concluded that it must be the sole aim of a State.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

