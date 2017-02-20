The dastardly Sehwan attack

M Fazal Elahi

Islamabad

Pakistan has yet again become a target of dastardly terror attacks. Multiple terrorist attacks across the four provinces of the country, in short span of just a week, is indeed a matter of grave concern for all and sundry. The attack on the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalander at Sehwan Sharif, Sindh on February 16 has, in fact, shaken the confidence of the people and emboldened the ruthless terrorists to commit such heinous crimes with greater intensity and less impunity in the days ahead.

It is truly very sad that over 80 innocent devotees were killed and over 200 injured in the suicide bombing that took place at the shrine. The bomber struck inside the compound where a large number of devotees were performing Dhama (devotional dance). This shameful act of the terrorists must be condemned by the civilized world in the strongest possible terms. The world community must stand united against terrorists and strengthen the hands of Pakistan to fight its long-drawn war against the menace of terrorism successfully and control the fresh wave of terrorist attacks in the country. Needless to say, the courageous people of Pakistan will, as always, stand like a rock behind their forces and support them in all their endeavours directed at wiping out the terrorists and terrorism from the soil of this country, once and for all.