The Biggest Food Festival of Pakistan

Observer Report

The biggest food festival Karachi Eat is all set to begin on 13th January 2017 and last till 15th January 2017 in Frere hall, Clifton Karachi. Organized by the talented trio Sara Chapra, Aslam Khan, and Omar Omari, this food festival is built around the idea of creating a common platform for people who love food. Following the dates, Frere Hall will transform into a foodie’s wonderland for 3 days full of eating, drinking, and entertainment. From the most creative and talented chefs to local street vendors, Karachi Eat is a festival that celebrates diversity of food that this city has to offer.

Beautifully adorned with lights and tempting 95 kiosks of local street food, home operated food joints, and restaurants, Karachi Eat will again attract thousands of food lovers towards the magic of food and nonstop fun. With exotic experience of live cooking, Karachi eat 2017 will also offer new culinary experience of Thai, Mexican, and Italian food dishes.

Many well- known eateries will be showcasing their food along with the online food businesses; these food businesses will provide the potential customers with a chance to taste the ultimately delicious goodness. Commenting on this initiative one of the key organizers Omar Omari said, “We are quite excited to see all the new upcoming restaurants and business that evolve because of their participation at the festival. Karachi Eat is an iconic event and we are proud and excited that we are putting forward a positive image of our country.”

Karachi Eat’17 is much more than nonstop entertainment and fun. This festival embraces the pleasure and value of great flavor, with an opportunity to taste extraordinary food while being immersed in a complete experience that brings you face to face with the food you eat and people who make it possible. Furthermore, this food festival is expecting a large amount of audience with maximum stalls, music and lots of fun filled activities for people of all ages. This Eat festival is expected to cater key media influencers, known personalities and people all across Karachi.