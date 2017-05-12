The Belledona touches

Views from Srinagar

Dr Muzafar Maqsood Wani

ON a recent visit to a long stretch of Srinagar city, the Head of the State was dismayed at

the pathetic conditions of the roads, drainage and the overall hygiene of this relatively posh area of the summer capital. This visit, remember was of the “main roads” and not of the worse pathetic inroads and the lanes which if she had taken would have annoyed her even more.

This visit was covered and debated in various editorials by leading newspapers that are equally aghast at the worsening state of affairs in summer capital. She did order measures right on spot. What verbal action she must have asked to be taken must have been carpet makeover of the city but as that order percolates in descending order of the administrative hierarchy it is ultimately left to the subordinates who convert the makeover into patch work and little shady touch.

What ideally should have been a carpet makeover of the city is reduced to what is called as belladonna touches and the belladonna patches by the people.

Belladonna, a herb that is famous for its atropine content has a lot of medicinal value. This was known to our illiterate elders especially the barber community who used to have the belladonna applied to the painful areas as well as a boil and the cover it with cloth. Or there were the readymade belladona patches with tiny holes which were cut according to the size of the area to be applied to. Belladona has the property of increasing blood supply to the area as well as squeezing the pus from the boil and thus dry and heal it.

With modern medicines these patches are rarely needed, but in real life scenario of Kashmiris they still exist in their daily routine. What was/is promised to us – skies and more- ultimately tantamount to just these belladonna patches and belladonna touches. They are applied to everything around us and have also been applied to our consciousness, to squeeze the most out of us and dry us within.

The best example of these belladonna patches can be seen roadside. Craters, potholes, ruined roads that happen during the harsh winter are left undone for months in winter and only when the high ups return the action starts.

These dilapidated roads are macadamized (rather tarred) traditionally in the old fashioned way of odd and uneven patches. A medieval and a shabby method still being done here, to fool us for a while (the summers). Why can’t we have the state of art machinery to lay our roads in the harshest of climates when we know that we have to live half of the year in cold? How does 2/3rd of the world do it and we cannot, should surprise us and awaken the concerned?

With huge water resources and a potential of electricity generation, we should have been self reliant in our electricity needs but unfortunately are still reeling under the substandard voltage as well as the frequent power cuts especially during winters.

Fifty years back we had the “waer” and we still have it, sounds retrogressive but that is the truth. Reclaiming our power houses has been promised but it always ends up with the touch and the patch policy of the people at the helm of affairs.

Back to the visit by the Head of the state. This visit was just at the interphase period, when the administration is in transition (a no action phase) and the Darbar has closed there and is on its way here. Six months of it being in Jammu, makes the valley administration and plans go into a slumber or hibernation. As if it is nonexistent and the people are left to darkness and dogs, to potholes and choked drains, to no one but themselves.

Just when the babus are about to return, the sleep is over and the activity begins. Kashmir in general and Srinagar in particular has been reduced from its natural, historical, and political high to an abysmal low. If things continue in the same decrescendo then maybe in future there is nothing to offer – not even these belladonna touches and patches.

—Courtesy: GK