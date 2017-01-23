The America first policy

Dr Muhammad Khan

After his election victory, President Donald Trump hoped for a better Pak-US relationship, while talking to Prime Minster, Nawaz Sharif in a telephonic conversation. Trump gave comparable signals, once he met with Pakistani Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jillani during the dinner, he hosted in the honour of foreign ambassadors, a day prior to his Oath Taking Ceremony. According to Ambassador Jillani, President Donald Trump, “desires to see better US-Pakistan bilateral relations by putting it in a positive direction.”

It is worth mentioned that, following the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister of Pakistan and President Trump, Mr Mike Pence, the Vice- President-Elect, reiterated in an interview that, with his unparalleled negotiating skills, Trump would play a pivotal role on the Kashmir issue. This was sequel to Trump’s assurances to Nawaz Sharif for helping out Pakistan in finding solutions to all outstanding issues, while declaring ‘Pakistan as an amasing country with tremendous opportunities.’ He even said that, “Pakistanis are one of the most intelligent people.”

While these were good will gestures, a new President would always show towards a country, that has been part of US alliance and played most important roles for this super power, both during and post-cold war era. It is to be noted that, Pakistan played a pivotal role in bringing US and China closer to each other in early 1970s. Later, US made use of Pakistani geo-politics to disintegrate former USSR in the decade of 1980s. Nevertheless, the real test for the implementation of these promises, made by President Trump, would start now, since he assumed power on January 20, 2017.

The former President, Barack Hussain Obama too made some promises for resolution of Kashmir issue, considering as the root-cause of instability in entire South Asia. Similar promise was made by Bill Clinton on July 4, 1999, on the eve of negotiating the deadly Kargil Conflict. President Clinton even made a commitment to ‘take personal interest for facilitating the resolution of Kashmir dispute.’ Besides, U.S has been the front line runner on almost all Kashmir related resolutions during cold war, but nothing came out as far as the Kashmir dispute was concerned. Moreover, there is dominant aspect of trust deficit between Pakistan and US, which has its origin in the national and strategic interests of both countries, which mostly remained divergent in essence.

Trump’s First speech, after Oath taking was somehow, a reflection of his election campaign. Whereas, he was offensive and provocative during the campaign, outlined his priorities in a soft tone without any worthwhile deviation in his inaugural speech. The ‘America First’ policy, as announced by Trump has two connotations. First, for the domestic audience and second for the international community. He clearly aimed US natives, to be a proud nation, US being a super power, unmatched for decades now and he (Trump) would make it militarily stronger and economically more prosper.

Besides, it was a clear message for the immigrants and settlers that, work for the betterment of US, earn and spend in US, rather, taking away the money outside America to sustain the economies of other countries from American money. It was a warning for those settlers, who may have negative notions, a role they play to disturb the law and order situation in US through any sort of radicalisation or through any other act. There will zero tolerance for these settlers in Trump’s America. Through another clear message for international community, Trump meant, US supremacy and dominance will be maintained without giving too much to the alliances and for reviving the economies of other countries. Already he has shown his reservations towards NATO and Japanese funding for US forces, stationed in Okinowa island of Japan.

The most threatening aspect of the Trump’s speech was action against the Islamic Radicalisation. He clearly inclined in his speech a move towards ‘elimination of radical Islamic terrorism from the face of earth.’ Had he said elimination of overall terrorism and radicalisation, it would have meant the menace of terrorism in its entirety. But, labelling radicalisation and terrorism with a particular religion (Islam) shows his narrow minded approach. He indeed, ridiculed Islam and Muslims, declaring them a real problem and asked others to get united against Islamists. In a way, Muslims (Islam) versus rest, it amount to advancing the Samuel P. Huntington theory of Clash of Civilisation.

While going through the history, one would learn that, radicalisation and terrorism has been a phenomenon, not related to any particular religion; Christian, Jews and followers of other religions too have been committing worst sort of terrorism on humanity for decades and decades. But, Muslim never labelled those incidents with religion. There is a need for the reconciliation and adoption of farsighted approach by Trump administration, rather having an extreme view about the Islam and Muslims. This would create a sense of insecurity and ridiculing approximately 1.5 billion Muslims all over the globe.

The terrorists and radicles in Muslim world may have used the Islamic cover, but, their acts have always been against the essence of Islam and against the Muslim community. Then, what about those powers, who radicalised, trained, armed, financed and used them for attaining their strategic objectives. Trump could have uttered few words for those forces, who are still using these elements in Syria and larger Middle East, which has literally become a battle ground for the proxies of major powers; in fact, a beginning of new cold war. Not the radicalisation and terrorism, but whose purpose, they are serving is the real issue. This aspect needs attention of international community and Trump Administration too.

Let’s hope for a better era of Pak-US relationship, where sovereignty, integrity and national pride of Pakistan is ensured. Pakistan has contributed a lot towards international and regional peace, through a long war against the militancy and radicalisation. It is time to recognise the sacrifices of Pakistan towards global peace and a reward accordingly. Any U.S facilitation in the resolution of outstanding issues with India would really enhance the eminence of President Donald Trump in the international politics and US as real super power.

— The writer is International Relations analyst based in Islamabad.

