The Afghan peace challenge?

THE Afghan President Ahsraf Ghani’s recent criticism of Pakistan in India was a mala fide attempt to hibernate the truth about the Afghan crises. Ghani’ expression of building an ill impression about Pakistan clearly indicates an Indo-Afghan game to embarrass Pakistan. The state of Afghanistan, internally torn in by the hovering peace and security challenges and externally indexed as a black hole state, is under a mammoth task of establishing peace and state building which cannot be accomplished as long as Kabul seems unable to handle this challenge pragmatically, particularly its peaceful coexistence with Pakistan.

While US has been both diplomatically and militarily engaged in Afghanistan, the chances for peace are ripen not yet. The failure of the Afghan unity government in terms of negotiating peace with different factions, improving social justice, addressing the issues of bad governance and reforming the system its intelligence and security agencies has added fuel to the failing future of government in Kabul. In view of some analysts, Afghanistan could be considered a ‘black hole state’ since the 1989 withdrawal of Soviet troops-reflecting a scenario of the crime- terror continuum.

The black hole scenario encompasses two situations: first, where the primary motivations of groups engaged in a civil war evolves from a focus on political aims to a focus on criminal aims; second, it refers to the emergence of a black hole state—a state successfully taken over by a hybrid group(i.e. as seen in Syria).

It appears that all the stake holders— both internal and external—are endeavouring to gain their political and territorial interests by using the Afghan conflict. Till now there appears no master plan for ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan which is the ultimate requirement to ensure resolute and steady coexistence in the region. Sadly enough, the non- state actors are trying to run parallel political and economic edifice which in turn confirms that this black hole syndrome is actively rampant whereby such non state entities are ruining the system of government in Afghanistan.

The presence of IS (Daesh) in three Afghan provinces of East, West and South is an alarming situation. There are number of ethnic groups in Afghanistan which play a dominant role in harbouring the political turmoil in the country, plus an insecurity-related sense of disenfranchisement among Pashtuns, or a refusal by losers in the elections to accept the results has triggered a prolonged political paralysis, turbulence, and violence. It also eviscerates the already weakened support for a continued engagement in Afghanistan among Western governments and other advocates of stability in the region.

And yet a fifteen years US-indoctrinated policy in Afghanistan has provided no workable, viable and sustainable peace solution. The US failure is largely rooted in its own policies of double-standard accompanied by a constant lack of truly addressing the issues that determine the fate of long lasting peace in Afghanistan. The ongoing US-India-Afghan nexus seems nothing but a devious peace trajectory that waters down the future peace prospects in the region. American strategy in Afghanistan has been totally floundered. The long-held notion that the war could have been won with more troops and cash is an illusion. It is fairly argued that only by accepting the limitations in Afghanistan—from the presence of the Taliban to the ubiquity of the opium trade to the country’s unsuitability for rapid, Western-style development—can probably help America to restore peace in this shattered land.

Apparently Ghani’s three point agenda: Pakistan Should take action against Afghan Taliban, it should evacuate those who are against peace and the advancement of quadrilateral peace talks—seems nothing but a political jugglery to take or carry the time. Kabul’s complaint about the Haqqani’s network without taking action against TTP’s Fazullah group holds no sounding. However, there appear some peace impediments regarding Pak-Afghan relations: the Afghan refugees, Taliban insurgency, border skirmishes-cum-border management, and particularly Islamabad’s warranted concerns about Kabul-New Delhi secret ties.

The Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s remarkon the eve of the sixth Heart of Asia Conference, the Istanbul process (HoA-IP) held in Amritsar India that, Pakistan has launched an “undeclared war” on his country by covertly supporting several terror networks including the Taliban is absolutely based on overgeneralization/over-simplification of facts that has upped the ante.Since the Russian Departure from Afghanistan, the only country that has truly cooperated with the people of Afghanistan is only Pakistan. Pakistan has sustained the burden of the Afghan refugees. Islamabad has politically assisted in forwarding the peace dialogue. But on the contrary, the RAW-NDS nexus during the past decade has created much fuss via conspiracy trajectory.

The future of quadrilateral peace dialogue remains uncertain as long as the peace impediments dominate the dialogue course. Much will now depend on whether Afghan leaders and society manage to overcome the political fissures and bad -governance that plague the country. Besides this, the future is also organically linked to a scenario: how far the United States and the international community remain steadfast in their commitment to the country and how for both Kabul and Islamabad pacify their misunderstanding.

Realistically, there is no short cut solution to the Afghan crises. As long as the external actors do exploit the Afghan situation to grind their vested interested and as long as the internal players, the Afghans themselves do not show fair political will towards a peaceful and lasting discourse, the hopes to get out of this quagmire seem an illusion. Both the US and India must prevent a course to exploit Pakistan security apparatus via Afghanistan, failing which the region may longer be hemmed in by security vulnerabilities led by an impending political turmoil.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum-analyst based in Karachi, is a member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies. He has been a former member of American Society of International Law.

