Tharparkar to get free WIFI facility

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Wateen Telecom would provide free WiFi facility for the villages of Tharparkar, Sindh. During first phase, two villages, namely Tharyo Halepoto and Senhri Dars was being given the facility of free WiFi at the speed of 3MB, a statement issued here on Wednesday said. While in the second phase, he said all the schools of Thar Coal Block II would be provided free WiFi. The company was working on Thar Block II to make it as free WiFi block in the upcoming phase and ground work was being prepared in this regard. Free WiFi facility was addition to the initiatives being taken by SECMC under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The company was already implementing a comprehensive CSR plan for provision of quality education, state of the art health facilities and clean drinking water facilities to the host communities with around population of 10,000 inhabitants, it added. Provision of scholarship to deserving students and Thari Trainee Engineers programme was also an added initiative for Thar Coal Block II residents.—APP